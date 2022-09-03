Multiple students hospitalized for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

All students who were treated have been released.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night.

According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."

"Several minutes later several additional calls for service were received that multiple other students were requesting medical attention for similar type symptoms," officials said. "Brownsboro Fire was already standing by on location for the football game and immediately began locating and treating the affected students."

EMS was called for medical support and three students were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Several other students were taken by private vehicle to local hospitals, while more were treated and released home with their parents from the field, officials said.

As of Saturday morning, Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton reported all students who were evaluated at game, including those who were taken to area medical centers, had been treated and released.