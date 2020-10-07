Students who choose remote learning can participate in all UIL activities

The UIL updated their COVID-19 guidelines on Friday to include eligibility information concerning distance learners.

AUSTIN, Texas — As schools prepare for a variety of learning options for the coming school year, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is providing the following information related to those options and UIL student eligibility.

According to the UIL's update guidelines, students participating in remote learning offered by their school district, whether synchronous or asynchronous (as defined by TEA), may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other UIL eligibility requirements. Students must be enrolled in remote learning options through the school the student will represent. Schools may develop local policies with additional requirements for participation. You can find more information related to the full-time student rule in the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules.

The UIL says schools should develop grading policies for remote learning options that outline the criteria for determining if a student is passing all courses at the end of grading and evaluation periods. Days when school is not in session should be treated as school holidays for purposes of determining academic eligibility for both remote and in-person learning. All students are academically eligible when school is not in session for a full calendar week or more. More information related to no pass-no play can be found in the TEA-UIL Side by Side Manual.