TYLER, Texas — After being closed for nearly three months, Studio Movie Grill has announced their Tyler location will reopen to the public on Friday, June 19.

SMG closed their theaters, nationwide, on March 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s always our goal to make SMG the best place to watch a movie," SMG said in a statement. "Behind the scenes, our team has been hard at work creating a cleaner, safer, and better SMG experience for everyone. We know that going to the movies will feel a little different, but we’re in this together."

SMG says they expect to open for seven days a week, from late afternoon through evenings during the first phase of reopening, and look forward to quickly returning to standard hours.

TEAM MEMBER HEALTH AND SAFETY:

Every team member is required to have a health check prior to starting work, including disclosure they are not sick and haven’t been in close contact with anyone experiencing signs of sickness.

While working, team members will wear a PPE mask.

Team members will wear gloves per guidelines while handling food.

Gloves will be replaced after physical contact, in addition to scheduled changes.

Team members must follow frequent handwashing protocols, per CDC guidelines.

As part of the return-to-work procedures and prior to any interactions with guests, all team members will receive training in contactless protocols, cleaning and disinfection, and proper hygiene. Team members will be trained in CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.

HIGHEST STANDARD OF CLEANLINESS:

The entire theatre is cleaned throughout the day and all common areas are regularly disinfected.

High-contact surfaces (door handles, counter tops, faucets, kiosks, railings, restrooms etc.) will be wiped down with a medical-grade sanitizing agent at a minimum of once every 30 minutes.

Seats, armrests, cup holders and tray tables will be routinely disinfected between every screening.

We will maintain nightly deep cleaning of all auditoriums, bathrooms and high-traffic areas. Doors will be propped open where possible to provide easy and touchless access.

RESPONSIBLE AND SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Our digital ticketing solutions will automatically block seats to ensure social distancing between parties.

Seating arrangements will follow all social distancing protocols. Groups must be at least 6-feet apart. If you come with a family, you may sit together, but respect others and maintain a healthy social distance.

We will limit overall capacity; this can vary by location and jurisdiction but expect 25-50% maximum capacity. Seating capacities and arrangements will follow all local, state, or federal guidelines.

Six-foot physical distancing markers will be displayed throughout common areas. Most aspects of auditoriums at SMG are designed in a way that is already more spaced out than other movie theaters. The distance between rows exceeds six feet from recliner to recliner.

GUEST ADMITTANCE EXPECTATIONS:

Hand sanitizer stations are readily available throughout the theater for our guests and team members.

We advise all guests to frequently and thoroughly wash their hands and refrain from touching their face. Face masks for guests are optional.

Disinfecting wipes will be served with food orders and upon request.

CASHLESS PAYMENTS:

SMG accepts (Mastercard, Visa, Discover) and gift cards as forms of payment. American Express will not be accepted at this time.

Guest will have the ability to swipe their own credit card and remove their ticket stubs from the printer.

Cash, if the only option available, can be exchanged at the box office for a gift card.

TICKETS, FREE PASSES AND THEATER ENTRANCE

Where should I purchase my movie tickets?

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets (and food & drinks) through our free SMG Theatres app, available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play or via the SMG website. This offers convenient, contactless ordering and payment options for our guests. SMG highly recommends confirming your location selection and address prior to submitting your ticketing order.

You can also purchase on Fandango and Atom tickets. The Fandango infrastructure currently doesn’t not offer earning points with the SMG Loyalty program for ticket purchases. We also have kiosks in our theater lobby available for purchasing tickets (and food & drinks). Those needing special assistance may use the box office.

SMG SUBSCRIPTION members can reserve their tickets directly through the unique subscription members-only app, SMG SUBSCRIPTION. SMG Subscription members will need to order food & drink through the standard SMG App, Kiosk or Server.

How much are movie tickets and what type of movie content will you be showing?

As we reopen, we will be offering a special discount ticket price of $5 for all tickets and all showings.

We are also excited to offer our annual SMG $1 Summer Series of family movies – all tickets are $1 regardless of age, one movie title featured weekly.

Initially, we will be playing previously released films and alternative content.

When will first-run (NEW RELEASE) movies start playing?

We look forward to the expected first-run new release movies below starting in July: July 1: Unhinged (Solstice Studios); July 17: Tenet (Warner Brothers); July 24: Mulan (Disney)

How do I gain access to the theater and admittance to my auditorium?

Upon arrival, please scan at the kiosk to pick up your advance order tickets or purchase tickets.

When theatres begin seating, hosts will help guide guests to their seats while practicing social distancing.

I have a free movie pass that expired when theaters were closed. Can I use it?

All passes with a 2020 expiration date will now be extended and valid through to December 17, 2020. Any studio restrictions still apply.

Passes can be exchanged for tickets at the box office.

Please check our website for pass restrictions.

ORDERING FOOD AND DRINKS:

How should I order my food, non-alcoholic & bar drinks?

You several have CHOICES! You are in control of the ordering experience:

The SMG App: Guests can now order food, non-alcoholic drinks and most standard bar drinks through our free SMG Theatres app available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play. This offers convenient, contactless payment and ordering options for our guests to experience SMG how they feel most comfortable. The app also saves your favorite orders. When you scan to pick up your tickets as you enter the theater, it will automatically signal the kitchen to begin freshly preparing your order if you placed the order in advance via the App. Guests also have the option of placing their order via the App at any time after arriving to the theatre and scanning tickets, while on the way to be seated or from the auditorium. Orders and re-orders are immediately sent to the kitchen or bar.

Guests can now order food, non-alcoholic drinks and most standard bar drinks through our free SMG Theatres app available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play. This offers convenient, contactless payment and ordering options for our guests to experience SMG how they feel most comfortable. The app also saves your favorite orders. When you scan to pick up your tickets as you enter the theater, it will automatically signal the kitchen to begin freshly preparing your order if you placed the order in advance via the App. Guests also have the option of placing their order via the App at any time after arriving to the theatre and scanning tickets, while on the way to be seated or from the auditorium. Orders and re-orders are immediately sent to the kitchen or bar. Self-Service Kiosks: We also have self-service kiosks in our theater lobbies that now offer both ticketing and food & beverage purchasing. This offers another convenient, contactless payment and ordering options for our guests to experience SMG how they feel most comfortable. As guests complete the menu order, multiple timed options will be available for the guest to select for when they want the order to start being prepared.

We also have self-service kiosks in our theater lobbies that now offer both ticketing and food & beverage purchasing. This offers another convenient, contactless payment and ordering options for our guests to experience SMG how they feel most comfortable. As guests complete the menu order, multiple timed options will be available for the guest to select for when they want the order to start being prepared. Team Members/Servers in Auditorium: Team members are also available to take food & drink orders. Our team members will be wearing masks and remaining an appropriate distance from guests.

Team members are also available to take food & drink orders. Our team members will be wearing masks and remaining an appropriate distance from guests. App or Kiosk: Add your food and drink order any time after you’ve received your ticket confirmation. When you sign-in with your SMG Loyalty membership number, the app & kiosk prompt your ticket purchase movie, time, auditorium and seat location to easily add on your food & drink order when you are ready. (Note: The added convenience of automatically populating your ticket purchase is not available for purchases made through Atom or with subscription reservations). We recommend any special or complex substitution alcoholic beverage orders be placed directly at the bar. All guests ordering alcoholic beverages must be 21+ years old and show proper ID upon delivery. SMG team members share tips and we encourage guests to consider acknowledging their service by adding a gratuity. There is a tip/gratuity tab to make a selection.

IN-THEATER EXPERIENCE:

Team members have been trained in proper food-handling protocols in order to reduce person to person contact.

We will continue to deliver food & drink orders directly to your seat location, table-side.

Disposable single-use printed menus will be preset in-theater for those that choose not to order via the app or kiosk. We also have QR codes for direct links to the menus online.

Non-alcoholic beverages will be served in single-use disposable cups with lids.

We will continue to deliver food & drink orders directly to your seat location, table-side.

We are implementing a moderately limited menu featuring guest favorites, plus some new offerings, to ensure that we are able to maintain the safest possible food-handling environment.

We are reopening with testing SMG app orders via your phone during the movie, however this requires diligent silencing of your phone, dimming your light and discreetly placing a reorder or add-on so as not to disrupt the experience of other guests.

BAR/LOUNGE EXPERIENCE:

We have reduced the capacity of our bar and lounge area to allow for at least six feet of space between all parties.

Our full liquor, beer and wine menu is currently available.

CURBSIDE TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY:

As an added convenience to serve your many occasions and various comfort levels, SMG is now offering Curbside Takeout and Delivery service options.

Curbside Takeout:

SMG now offers Curbside Takeout via the SMG App.

Guest may also call the theater direct to place a menu order for off-site consumption.

Orders must be picked up at the SMG lobby bar.

Curbside Takeout is available 30 minutes before the first showtime and will close 30 minutes after the last movie start time.

Delivery: