TEXAS, USA — With many Americans now working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our everyday habits have drastically changed in order to accommodate our new daily routines.

For some, this may mean waking up a few minutes later as there is no school run or morning commute to worry about, but others are using this newfound freedom as reason to have an alcoholic drink during their workday.

Alcohol.org, which is a provider of treatment resources and information linked to alcohol abuse and rehabilitation, conducted a study of 3,000 employees working from home across the nation to find out how many are "drinking on the job."

According to the study, approximately 22% of Texans drink alcohol while "on the clock" and working from home.

Alcohol.org also recorded the following stats:

One-in-three Americans are more likely to drink alcohol during working hours while in lockdown

Residents of Hawaii are most likely to drink at home during working hours, while Arkansans are least likely

35% of Americans say they believe they would drink more alcohol than usual while in self-isolation

Beer is the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverage while working from home

"When faced with adversity, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, many may look to alcohol to alleviate their stress as it numbs emotions," Alcohol.org said in a statement. "Particularly if confined to your home with less work to do than usual, it can be tempting to grab a glass – or bottle – of your favorite wine"

The report also states women are more likely to drink while working from home (34%) compared to men (29%).

