TYLER, Texas — Another Tyler business has closed their doors after nearly seven years due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
SubZero Cryotheapy announced on Wednesday they would be shutting their doors permanently.
The issued the following statement on their Facebook page:
Dear SubZero Family,
Due to the recent circumstances with COVID-19 and its impact on our operations, we are saddened to share that we will be closing our doors permanently.
We greatly appreciate your loyal support over the last 6 1/2 years. It has brought us tremendous joy to see your recovery journey firsthand and we are grateful you gave us that opportunity.
We wish you all the best.
Strada Caffè and Curbside Taco have also closed for good, both citing the effects of COVID-19 business regulations.