Suddenlink says the estimated time of restoration is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Suddenlink is alerting customers in Smith County of an outage affecting cable and internet services.

According to the company, a car accident damaged a utility pole causing outages across Flint and Tyler.

"We are coordinating with the local power company," Suddenlink said in a statement. "The pole has been replaced and our techs are now reconnecting the fiber line."