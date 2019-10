The Sulphur Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two subjects wanted for theft.

According to police, two male subjects burglarized a convenience store on College Street early Monday morning.

Police say one entered the store while the other stayed outside. The subject stole tobacco products and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903)885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903)885-2020.