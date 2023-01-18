Sulphur Springs ISD evacuates elementary school after bomb threat, parents asked to pick up students

x
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs ISD is asking parents to pick up elementary school students after the campus was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat.

According to SSISD, staff and students were moved to League Street Church of Christ.

"SSES students will not return to the building today," SSISD said in a statement."

Parent asked to go to the church to pick up their children. 

"Please be aware that it may take several minutes to pick up – park and come to the front doors of the church with an ID," SSISD said.

