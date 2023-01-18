Sulphur Springs ISD evacuates elementary school after bomb threat, parents asked to pick up students

According to SSISD, staff and students were moved to League Street Church of Christ.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs ISD is asking parents to pick up elementary school students after the campus was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat.

According to SSISD, staff and students were moved to League Street Church of Christ.

"SSES students will not return to the building today," SSISD said in a statement."

Parent asked to go to the church to pick up their children.