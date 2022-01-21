Sulphur Springs Middle students accused of injuring classmates on bus facing charges

"SSISD is absolutely committed to student safety and the prevention of bullying," SSISD said in a statement.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Several Sulphur Springs Middle School students are facing injury to a child charges after school district officials say they were involved in harming other students on a school bus.

Administrators and the Sulphur Springs ISD Police Department were notified of an incident on a school bus that happened Jan. 8. Through an investigation, officials determined several SSMS students hurt other middle school students on the bus.

The district said in a statement that disciplinary measures are being implemented in line with the SSISD Student Code of Conduct for those who hurt the students while also providing supportive measures for all students involved in the incident.

SSISD said several SSMS students/suspects face charges of injury to a child. Two staff members who were driving/monitoring the bus are no longer employed The district determined the workers were negligent in their duties to maintain discipline and monitor their students.

SSMS administration continues to communicate with the families and students of those involved in the incident or affected by the staffing implications stemming from the incident, according to the district's statement.