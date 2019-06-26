SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a local gas station.

According to officials, the robbery took place Monday, around 5:55 a.m. at the One Stop Shamrock in the 400 block of Industrial Drive West.

Officials describe the robber as a black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a mask covering his face when he committed the crime.

If you have any information regarding the robbery, pleas contact Lt. Rusty Stillwagoner at 903-885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.