SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man.

According to police, Tyreese Tupac Shukar Williams is wanted for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is urged to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602 or call Crime Stoppers at 903 885-2020.