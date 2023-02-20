ONE SHINING MOMENT: Sulphur Springs senior basketball manager drains 3-pointer in final home game

Way to go, Jayden! We're so proud of you!

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — One shining moment -- that's exactly what fans witnessed Tuesday night during Sulphur Springs last varsity boys basketball home game of the season.

The Sulphur Springs boys’ basketball team is having a stellar season, and behind every great team…is a great manager.

“Jay is a brother of ours, and if you’re a brother, you’re always a part of our family,” said Sulphur Springs head coach Brandon Shaver.

Senior Jayden Wilson has been the basketball team manager for four years, keeping players hydrated and keeping track of stats.

“I’ve loved basketball since I was a little,” said Wilson.

While he loves being near the team every chance he gets, he admits he’d rather suit up.

Wilson has 1P36 Deletion Syndrome, which can make taking the court against East Texas’ best a little more difficult. However, Coach Shaver decided to give the 18-year-old a new role on Tuesday.

“He’s put in the work and he deserves the time,” said Coach Shaver.

Coach Shaver decided to put Wilson in the game for Senior Night.

“And for him to have his own number, his own jersey, and to have his named called out in the starting lineup, it was a lot of fun to be a part of,” said Coach Shaver.

And Wilson made the most of his time on the court.

“It played out perfectly,” said Coach Shaver. “Again, we go back to you couldn’t write a movie script better than what happened here.”

Wilson was set up behind the arch, caught the pass and drilled a three-pointer.

“We’re jumping up and down,” Coach Shaver said. “It’s like we won the state championship on a last-second shot.”

Sulphur Springs took home the “W” over Pittsburg, 55-34, but that first three-pointer scored by Wilson will be something that lives in the minds of those who attended that game, and Wilson, forever.

“I didn’t know I made it,” Wilson said. “So, I turned around and they started running after me and I was like, ‘oh, I made it?’ He said, ‘yea.’ Everybody was going nuts.”

Senior Branson Lynn swapped out his jersey for the night to allow Wilson to suit up.

“He’s been practicing that shot forever,” Lynn said. “To see that happen, it’s just a true testament to how hard he works, how bad he wants to be out there with us.”

“It was important for us and for me to be a part of -- to see and watch his dream come true,” said Coach Shaver.

A video of what took place in the first few second of the game has since gone viral, racking up millions of views.

“It’s just fun to come to the locker room seeing him smile, seeing him enjoying life right now, especially this last part of his senior year,” said Coach Shaver.

As the team gets ready for playoffs, Wilson has this message for their fans:

“We are going to state,” said Wilson. “That’s all, period. We’re going to state.”

Wilson will graduate this spring and his goal is to be a manager for a collegiate sports team.