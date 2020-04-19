As of Sunday, April 19, at 8:15 a.m., there are 656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

There are 55 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 22 patients have died from COVID-19 complications.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 8

Angelina County - 23

Bowie County - 76, 5 deaths

Camp County - 6

Cass County - 13

Cherokee County - 9, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 52

Harrison County - 41, 4 deaths

Henderson County - 13

Hopkins County - 4

Houston County - 3

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 3

Nacogdoches County - 82, 6 deaths

Panola County - 38, 3 deaths

Polk County - 14

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 29, 1 death

San Augustine County - 14, 1 death

Shelby County - 51

Smith County - 121, 2 deaths

Titus County - 8

Trinity County - 7

Upshur County - 12

Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death

Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

