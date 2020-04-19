As of Sunday, April 19, at 8:15 a.m., there are 656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
RELATED: BE PREPARED: What to do if someone in your household gets coronavirus
There are 55 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 22 patients have died from COVID-19 complications.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 8
- Angelina County - 23
- Bowie County - 76, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 6
- Cass County - 13
- Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 52
- Harrison County - 41, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 13
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 3
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 3
- Nacogdoches County - 82, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 38, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 14
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 29, 1 death
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 121, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 8
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
- Wood County - 6
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: Staying Healthy | Here are a few ways to stay physically and mentally healthy while social distancing