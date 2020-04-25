CASS COUNTY, Texas — Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available on Sunday, April 26 in Cass County.

The testing will take place in Linden from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Linden Economic Development Corp. located at 201 North Main Street.



Testing is by appointment only.

The test will be available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.

This testing is provided in cooperation with Texas' Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies.

