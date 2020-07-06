TEXAS, USA — As of Saturday, June 6, at 9 p.m., 3,708 people have contracted COVID-19 in East Texas.

Of that total number, 1,399 patients have recovered and 137 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 87, 44 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 237, 90 recoveries, 5 deaths
  • Bowie County - 301, 88 recoveries, 13 deaths 
  • Camp County - 87, 16 recoveries
  • Cass County - 32, 27 recoveries, 1 death
  • Cherokee County - 52, 17 recoveries, 2 deaths
  • Franklin County - 18
  • Gregg County - 307, 80 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Harrison County - 258, 127 recoveries, 26 deaths
  • Henderson County - 65, 24 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Hopkins County - 30, 7 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 151, 75 recoveries
  • Lamar County - 154, 9 deaths
  • Marion County - 17, 15 recoveries, 1 death
  • Morris County - 28, 5 recoveries
  • Nacogdoches County - 301, 214 recoveries, 22 deaths
  • Panola County - 213, 51 recoveries, 23 deaths
  • Polk County - 61, 30 recoveries
  • Rains County - 4, 2 recoveries
  • Rusk County - 60, 38 recoveries, 2 deaths
  • Sabine County - 15, 1 recovery
  • San Augustine County - 45, 11 recoveries, 4 deaths
  • Shelby County - 213, 87 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Smith County - 216, 177 recoveries, 4 deaths
  • Titus County - 616, 115 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Trinity County - 20, 3 recoveries
  • Upshur County - 32, 15 recoveries
  • Van Zandt County - 37, 18 recoveries, 1 death
  • Wood County - 48, 16 recoveries, 4 deaths

Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

