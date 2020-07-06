TEXAS, USA — As of Saturday, June 6, at 9 p.m., 3,708 people have contracted COVID-19 in East Texas.
Of that total number, 1,399 patients have recovered and 137 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.
Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 87, 44 recoveries
- Angelina County - 237, 90 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Bowie County - 301, 88 recoveries, 13 deaths
- Camp County - 87, 16 recoveries
- Cass County - 32, 27 recoveries, 1 death
- Cherokee County - 52, 17 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Franklin County - 18
- Gregg County - 307, 80 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Harrison County - 258, 127 recoveries, 26 deaths
- Henderson County - 65, 24 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Hopkins County - 30, 7 recoveries
- Houston County - 151, 75 recoveries
- Lamar County - 154, 9 deaths
- Marion County - 17, 15 recoveries, 1 death
- Morris County - 28, 5 recoveries
- Nacogdoches County - 301, 214 recoveries, 22 deaths
- Panola County - 213, 51 recoveries, 23 deaths
- Polk County - 61, 30 recoveries
- Rains County - 4, 2 recoveries
- Rusk County - 60, 38 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Sabine County - 15, 1 recovery
- San Augustine County - 45, 11 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Shelby County - 213, 87 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Smith County - 216, 177 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 616, 115 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Trinity County - 20, 3 recoveries
- Upshur County - 32, 15 recoveries
- Van Zandt County - 37, 18 recoveries, 1 death
- Wood County - 48, 16 recoveries, 4 deaths
Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
