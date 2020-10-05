As of Sunday, May 10, at 7:20 a.m., there have been 1,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

There are 481 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 55 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 48, 9 recoveries

Angelina County - 107, 19 recoveries, 1 death

Bowie County - 105, 68 recoveries, 10 deaths

Camp County - 7, 6 recoveries

Cass County - 20, 16 recoveries

Cherokee County - 18, 1 death

Franklin County - 3

Gregg County - 122, 48 recoveries, 2 deaths

Harrison County - 188, 18 recoveries, 11 deaths

Henderson County - 43, 6 recoveries

Hopkins County - 7, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 21, 4 recoveries

Lamar County - 77, 3 deaths

Marion County - 16, 3 recoveries

Morris County - 9, 2 recoveries

Nacogdoches County - 203, 48 recoveries, 11 deaths

Panola County - 159, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths

Polk County - 35, 11 recoveries

Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries

Rusk County - 41, 22 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 2, 1 recovery

San Augustine County - 21, 9 recoveries, 1 death

Shelby County - 185, 32 recoveries, 2 deaths

Smith County - 174, 106 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 36, 6 recoveries

Trinity County - 12, 3 recoveries

Upshur County - 17, 8 recoveries

Van Zandt County - 18, 9 recoveries, 1 death

Wood County - 14, 9 recoveries

Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

