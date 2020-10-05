As of Sunday, May 10, at 7:20 a.m., there have been 1,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
There are 481 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 55 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 48, 9 recoveries
- Angelina County - 107, 19 recoveries, 1 death
- Bowie County - 105, 68 recoveries, 10 deaths
- Camp County - 7, 6 recoveries
- Cass County - 20, 16 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 18, 1 death
- Franklin County - 3
- Gregg County - 122, 48 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Harrison County - 188, 18 recoveries, 11 deaths
- Henderson County - 43, 6 recoveries
- Hopkins County - 7, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 21, 4 recoveries
- Lamar County - 77, 3 deaths
- Marion County - 16, 3 recoveries
- Morris County - 9, 2 recoveries
- Nacogdoches County - 203, 48 recoveries, 11 deaths
- Panola County - 159, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 35, 11 recoveries
- Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries
- Rusk County - 41, 22 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 2, 1 recovery
- San Augustine County - 21, 9 recoveries, 1 death
- Shelby County - 185, 32 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Smith County - 174, 106 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 36, 6 recoveries
- Trinity County - 12, 3 recoveries
- Upshur County - 17, 8 recoveries
- Van Zandt County - 18, 9 recoveries, 1 death
- Wood County - 14, 9 recoveries
Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
