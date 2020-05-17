As of Monday, May 18, at 3:05 p.m., there have been 2,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
RELATED: BE PREPARED: What to do if someone in your household gets coronavirus
There are 732 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 80 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 54, 9 recoveries
- Angelina County - 139, 30 recoveries, 1 death
- Bowie County - 111, 73 recoveries, 11 deaths
- Camp County - 20, 6 recoveries
- Cass County - 24, 19 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 34, 4 recoveries 1 death
- Franklin County - 4
- Gregg County - 180, 54 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Harrison County - 209, 30 recoveries, 15 deaths
- Henderson County - 48, 8 recoveries
- Hopkins County - 8, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 34, 4 recoveries
- Lamar County - 105, 3 deaths
- Marion County - 16, 4 recoveries
- Morris County - 10, 4 recoveries
- Nacogdoches County - 236, 120 recoveries, 15 deaths
- Panola County - 176, 38 recoveries, 20 deaths
- Polk County - 47, 16 recoveries
- Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries
- Rusk County - 44, 25 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 3, 1 recovery
- San Augustine County - 22, 11 recoveries, 1 death
- Shelby County - 185, 87 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Smith County - 192, 135 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 143, 7 recoveries, 1 death
- Trinity County - 12, 3 recoveries
- Upshur County - 18, 13 recoveries
- Van Zandt County - 23, 14 recoveries, 1 death
- Wood County - 18, 11 recoveries
Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: Staying Healthy | Here are a few ways to stay physically and mentally healthy while social distancing