TEXAS, USA — As of Sunday, May 24, at 10:45 a.m., there have been 2,444 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
There are 897 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 105 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.
Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 66, 19 recoveries
- Angelina County - 175, 30 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Bowie County - 117, 78 recoveries, 11 deaths
- Camp County - 40, 7 recoveries
- Cass County - 26, 20 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 36, 17 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Franklin County - 6
- Gregg County - 187, 56 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Harrison County - 230, 67 recoveries, 23 deaths
- Henderson County - 49, 8 recoveries
- Hopkins County - 15, 6 recoveries
- Houston County - 34, 4 recoveries
- Lamar County - 125, 9 deaths
- Marion County - 16, 10 recoveries
- Morris County - 15, 5 recoveries
- Nacogdoches County - 254, 162 recoveries, 17 deaths
- Panola County - 188, 49 recoveries, 21 deaths
- Polk County - 52, 16 recoveries
- Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries
- Rusk County - 44, 29 recoveries, 2 death
- Sabine County - 3, 1 recovery
- San Augustine County - 29, 11 recoveries, 1 death
- Shelby County - 185, 87 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Smith County - 198, 142 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 272, 30 recoveries, 2 death
- Trinity County - 12, 3 recoveries
- Upshur County - 20, 13 recoveries
- Van Zandt County - 26, 14 recoveries, 1 death
- Wood County - 22, 11 recoveries, 1 death
Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
