TEXAS, USA — As of Sunday, May 24, at 10:45 a.m., there have been 2,444 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

There are 897 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 105 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas:

Anderson County - 66, 19 recoveries

Angelina County - 175, 30 recoveries, 2 deaths

Bowie County - 117, 78 recoveries, 11 deaths

Camp County - 40, 7 recoveries

Cass County - 26, 20 recoveries

Cherokee County - 36, 17 recoveries, 2 deaths

Franklin County - 6

Gregg County - 187, 56 recoveries, 4 deaths

Harrison County - 230, 67 recoveries, 23 deaths

Henderson County - 49, 8 recoveries

Hopkins County - 15, 6 recoveries

Houston County - 34, 4 recoveries

Lamar County - 125, 9 deaths

Marion County - 16, 10 recoveries

Morris County - 15, 5 recoveries

Nacogdoches County - 254, 162 recoveries, 17 deaths

Panola County - 188, 49 recoveries, 21 deaths

Polk County - 52, 16 recoveries

Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries

Rusk County - 44, 29 recoveries, 2 death

Sabine County - 3, 1 recovery

San Augustine County - 29, 11 recoveries, 1 death

Shelby County - 185, 87 recoveries, 5 deaths

Smith County - 198, 142 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 272, 30 recoveries, 2 death

Trinity County - 12, 3 recoveries

Upshur County - 20, 13 recoveries

Van Zandt County - 26, 14 recoveries, 1 death

Wood County - 22, 11 recoveries, 1 death

Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

