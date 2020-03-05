As of Sunday, May 3, at 8 a.m., there have been 1,284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

There are 298 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 40 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 32, 4 recoveries

Angelina County - 55

Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths

Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries

Cass County - 16, 8 recoveries

Cherokee County - 16, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 87, 44 recoveries, 1 death

Harrison County - 122, 15 recoveries, 7 deaths

Henderson County - 29

Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 6

Lamar County - 51

Marion County - 15, 1 recovered

Morris County - 5, 2 recovered

Nacogdoches County - 158, 34 recoveries, 8 deaths

Panola County - 188, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths

Polk County - 20

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 37, 15 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 16, 1 death

Shelby County - 108, 13 recoveries, 1 death

Smith County - 146, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 17

Trinity County - 9

Upshur County - 14

Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death

Wood County - 10, 4 recoveries

