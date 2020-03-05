As of Sunday, May 3, at 8 a.m., there have been 1,284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
There are 298 confirmed recoveries in East Texas and 40 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 32, 4 recoveries
- Angelina County - 55
- Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths
- Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries
- Cass County - 16, 8 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 16, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 87, 44 recoveries, 1 death
- Harrison County - 122, 15 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 29
- Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 6
- Lamar County - 51
- Marion County - 15, 1 recovered
- Morris County - 5, 2 recovered
- Nacogdoches County - 158, 34 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Panola County - 188, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 20
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 37, 15 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 108, 13 recoveries, 1 death
- Smith County - 146, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 17
- Trinity County - 9
- Upshur County - 14
- Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death
- Wood County - 10, 4 recoveries
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
