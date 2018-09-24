CBS 19, along with our sponsors Henry and Peters, Ark-La-Tex Shredding Co., EyeCare Associates, will host our fall Super Shredder Days on October 24 and 25.

Folks can come bring in documents and have them shredded and disposed of for free. Some unwanted electronics will also be accepted for a small fee.

The Super Shredder Day in Tyler will be October 24 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the CBS 19 studios at 2211 E. SE Loop 323.

The city of Tyler will be on hand to collect electronics. For TVs, computer monitors, microwave and other small devices, you will pay a small fee of $5 for disposal. No large appliances will be accepted.

The Super Shredder Day in Longview will be October 25 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Austin Bank at 911 W Loop 281. There will be someone on hand to accept electronics as well.

© 2018 KYTX