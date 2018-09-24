CBS 19, along with our sponsors Henry and Peters, Ark-La-Tex Shredding Co., EyeCare Associates, are helping to shred your unwanted paper for our Super Shredder Day.

Folks can come bring in documents so they can be shredded and disposed of for free. Some unwanted electronics will also be accepted for a small fee.

The Super Shredder Day in Longview will be Thursday October 25 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Austin Bank at 911 W Loop 281.

We also have the Red Kettle from the Salvation Army to take donations for the upcoming holiday season.

