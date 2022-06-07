Superior HealthPlan helps start up hygiene closets in East Texas

The Hygiene Closet at Healthy Me Healthy Babies is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and every second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — We don't often spend much time thinking about hygiene items when going grocery shopping, but they can be costly at check out.

Inside the Wadel-Connally Building in Tyler, you’ll find a closet full of hygiene products.

This hygiene closet is one of four in East Texas that Superior HealthPlan helped fund with a $20,000 grant. Each hygiene closet received $5,000.

"This was a statewide initiative that superior created to fill gaps and meet needs. And luckily, we have great relationships with our community partners. And so, we decided to partner with organizations that already served the community," said Laurel Young, Community Relations Coordinator for Superior HealthPlan.

The doors of this closet are open to anyone who is need, regardless of your income.

"If there's a need, if you have a need, then we want to be able to help fill that. So anyone that has a need for these items is welcome to come to the closet," Young said.

Superior HealthPlan tells me that people who come here are barely making it with their income.

"Times are tough right now, gas prices, grocery prices, and laundry prices are all high. So diapers and obviously the formula shortages [are also hight.] So needs are great right now," Youngnsaid. "So we have no idea who may need these items. But the main thing is that they are here for folks that do need them.

Once people arrive, guests are asked to fill a quick form and can choose up to five items from the closet. Guests are encouraged to come on a need basis.

"We encourage folks to be mindful of the fact that you know, we want to share with everyone that's in need of assistance but if someone's in need of assistance, we're encouraging them to come out," Young said.

And for those who have come out to the closet, it’s been a huge relief.

"They’re going to help me greatly because gas price is up and everything is up except the minimum wage. So think its a great help. Items I don’t have to buy, I can use that money for food or anything else I need," said Latresa Mcallister, a Tyler Resident.

The Hygiene Closet at Healthy Me Healthy Babies is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and every second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Superior HealthPlan has four hygiene closet locations in East Texas:

Healthy Me, Healthy Babies – Tyler

Children's Defense Fund – Tyler

Longview Dream Center – Longview

Deep East Texas Resource Center – Lufkin