SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — Less than a week ago, a tornado ripped through San Augustine, causing major damage to both homes and business.

As residents continue to the effort to rebuild, those affected can get help if it is needed.

The San Augustine Sheriff's Office says residents can pickup supplies at the San Augustine County Youth Rodeo Arena. All of the items are donated.

Among the supplies available are canned goods, bread, diapers, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and storage totes.

