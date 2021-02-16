Surface water plant in Nacogdoches damaged due to electrical blackout

The City asks if possible to conserve water until the issue is resolved.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The surface water plant in Nacogdoches has been damaged due to an electrical blackout, according to the City of Nacogdoches.

The City says the groundwater system will be diverted to service the entire system.

Residents may experience periods of reduced water pressure and interruptions. The City asks if possible to conserve water until the issue is resolved. The plant is estimated to return to normal service on Friday.