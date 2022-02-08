Survey: 2 out of 3 people still have an item from an ex, past relationship

Many people have an item from just one ex, while 42% of people have items from several past relationships.

TYLER, Texas — If you're holding on to an item from a past relationship, a recent survey shows you're not alone. According to Neighbor.com, out of 1,000 people two-thirds know the feeling all too well.

About 68% of men and 62% of women still have an item from one of the exes. The study shows that women appear to hold onto these items longer, with 50% of women saying they have an item from a relationship that was more than five years ago, compared to just 36% of men.

Many people have an item from just one ex, while 42% of people have items from several past relationships. Fifty-four percent of people say they want to get rid of the items from past relationships, but several haven't because of plans to return the stuff to their ex, the survey data shows.

Some of the most common items for people to keep are love letters and cards, jewelry or photos and albums. Kept items that are considered red flags are hair and fingernails, according to the study.

Based on the survey, people said they keep these items because of the memories attached to them and functionality of the item.