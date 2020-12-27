SURVIVING COVID-19: One Tyler nurses' family tragedy

If you or someone you know has had a personal fight with COVID-19, text us at (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — When Patricia Branham's niece was life-flighted to an out-of-town hospital after suffering an accident on Sept. 19, COVID-19 was the last thing on her family's mind.

"She was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Dallas," Branham said. "So we all just descended on Dallas so we could all be together, not knowing what the outcome was going to be with my niece."

The family stayed together at a hotel near the hospital, and because they were all immediate family, Branham says they didn't feel the need to practice social distancing or wear masks.

But soon, this medical emergency became a family tragedy.

"Someone within our group was an asymptomatic carrier," Branham said. "We don’t know who it was. It could’ve been me, it could’ve been my sister, it could’ve been any of my daughters ... we just have no idea how COVID descended on our ranks."

No one started showing symptoms until after they returned home, roughly five days since they had first seen each other. Branham's sister began to cough up blood. She went to get tested. It came back positive for COVID-19.

"My oldest daughter on Friday just felt fatigued all of the sudden, so after my sister tested positive my daughter went and got tested and she was also positive," Branham said. "So of all of us that were together, there were seven of us and five of us tested positive out of the group."

Branham says that each of her family members, including herself, all experienced the virus differently. Her daughters only experienced mild symptoms like fatigue, and she lost her sense of taste and smell. But her sister, who had several comorbidities, was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 induced pneumonia.

On Oct. 6, her sister was discharged from the hospital. That same day, her brother-in-law was admitted, also with COVID-19. While he was not at the gathering in Dallas, he too had contracted the virus.

Unfortunately, he did not survive.



"My sister’s husband who we lost on Thanksgiving day, from complications of COVID-19," Branham said. "He was extremely short of breath he had been at home for over a week by himself and I truly believe that if my sister had stayed in the hospital an additional day we would’ve found him dead in their home the next day."

Some of Branham's family, including her sister, are still suffering from symptoms, colloquially known as "COVID long-haulers." Her advice to those who have been exposed or believe they may have the virus is to go to the doctor as soon as possible.

"If you are sick please, please get checked out, don’t wait and so many people who are losing their lives, they’ve just waited too long to get the care or the emergency help they need," Branham said. "Listen to your body. Everybody experiences something different that led to their diagnosis, so again just listen to your body and be persistent."

Patricia says her sister is making a slow recovery from her symptoms and as for the young lady whose medical emergency kicked off this family affair, she is back home and while she did not contract COVID-19.