You've probably heard the saying, "Everyone knows someone who's had breast cancer."

For one East Texas woman, that rings true in her life.

Both Karla Hutchinson and her mother are breast cancer survivors.

Her mom is why Hutchinson started to run a race that may have saved her life.

Hutchinson has been running the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure since it started 20 years ago.

While she started running it for her mom, it's what made her finally decide to get a mammogram of her own that saved her life.

"It was really kind of the light bulb that said okay I really need to go have a mammogram and get it checked out," Hutchinson said.

May of 2011, just after running her 13th race, Hutchinson realized that her future races might not just be run for her mom.

"I was diagnosed very shortly after that race," Hutchinson said.

Six chemo treatments, 25 rounds of radiation and multiple surgeries later, Karla followed in her mother's footsteps of becoming a breast cancer survivor.

"We are family fighters yes," Hutchinson said. "She did not die from breast cancer, she lived a long life after that, and my plan is to do the same thing."

Now that she's come out on the other side, she's made it her mission to walk the journey with other women also fighting for their lives.

"I just felt like for me to be able to help other women to go through it, I needed to plug myself in with Susan G. Komen," Hutchinson said. "Because it was such a great organization, and they gave so much, and provided so much to me, when I went through it."

She said the organization's goal is to cut the number of breast cancer deaths in half by 2020.

For Karla, she doesn't plan to stop there.

"Make it go away. That's my goal in life," Hutchinson said. "I don't want to see children go be without a mother, I don't want to see sisters losing sisters and it is just, it's my passion."

A passion that she continues every year, by racing for a cure.

If you're inspired by Karla's story and want to join the race on Saturday, you can still sign up through Friday night.

You can also donate to the organization here.

