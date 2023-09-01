New sushi restaurant coming soon to old Traditions location

The building that housed Traditions restaurant, which employees said closed without warning in January, will soon be occupied by new sushi eatery.

The building that housed Traditions restaurant, which employees said closed without warning in January, will soon be occupied by new sushi eatery.

Ohayo Sushi, an all-you-can-eat sushi, seafood, and grill, has a tentative date of opening sometime over the summer pending construction and remodeling, according to Ohayo Sushi manager Jimmy Lu.

“We are hoping for summertime but these things can be unpredictable,” he said. “We plan to redo some things to create a great Japanese scene.”