Suspect accused of assaulting public servant arrested in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department arrested a suspect wanted on assault of a public servant out of Harrison County Thursday, the police department said on Facebook.

Longview police detectives and officers with the Special Investigation and Apprehension Unit found Dalton Stephenson in the 100 block of Jester Circle at about 9:05 p.m. Stephenson, who had an active warrant against him, was arrested after a short pursuit on foot.

Police said Stephenson had a firearm and a number of drugs believed to be methaphetamine, heroin and ecstasy at the time of his arrest.