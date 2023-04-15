1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Houston County

Officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was struck multiple times, Sheriff Hargrove said.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — A person who officials say was fleeing arrest and was armed with multiple firearms was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Houston County Friday afternoon.

According to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, deputies responded around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of County Road 1895 to serve a felony arrest warrant on a suspect of an ongoing investigation.

Hargrove said preliminary information showed the suspect ran from a home into the wooded area behind the residence. While attempting to locate him with a K-9 officer, officers and deputies found the suspect with multiple firearms.

Officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was struck multiple times, Hargrove said. He added that officials gave first aid and the suspect was transported to an area hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time, Hargrove said. Officers from Grapeland police, Crockett police, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in this arrest.