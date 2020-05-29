SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect who allegedly fired at a deputy before leading police on a pursuit.

According to the SCSO, on May 22, a K-9 deputy stopped a vehicle on I-20 at County Road 3111. When the deputy told the driver, identified as 33-year-old Joel Lee Gonzales, to exit the vehicle, Gonzales fired a round from a handgun between his legs. Afterward, he drove away.

The deputy chased Gonzales from County Road 3111 to County Road 3119, where Gonzales wrecked his vehicle. Gonzales fled into a wooded area and escaped.

The sheriff's office says authorities searched Gonzales' vehicle and found handgun ammunition along with other evidence. A warrant was soon issued for Gonzales.

On Wednesday, at about 10 p.m., Longview police told the Smith County Sheriff's Office they found Gonzales in Longview. Members of Smith COunty Sheriff's Office and East Texas Anti-Gang arrived in the area, where Gonzales attempted to flee on foot. He was soon arrested with a loaded handgun.

Gonzales was booked into the Gregg County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated assault on a public servant

Evading arrest detention with vehicle

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts)

Assault bodily injury family member

Assault family member impede breath

His bond was set at $1.11 million.