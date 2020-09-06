KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department arrested a driver who fled police during a traffic stop.

According to the KPD, Officer Jason Romine stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 31 west of County Line Road at 4 p.m.

The driver fled on foot into the woods during a computer check. Officers set up a perimeter and used a drone to search for the suspect.

After an hour, officers found the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Police later said he was wanted on a parole warrant.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle.