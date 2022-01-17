OFFICIALS: Suspect arrested after destroying property at Gladewater-area business, taken to hospital for evaluation due to chemically-induced delirium

After a medical evaluation, the GPD says the case will be handed over to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the suspect will be taken to the Gregg County Jail.

GLADEWATER, Texas — One person has been detained after reportedly destroying property at a business in Gladewater Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police were called to a business on Highway 271, near the Gladewater City Limits on reports an individual had been destroying property and ran into a nearby residence.

The caller, who was the owner of the house the suspect ran in to, told there were no weapons in the house and the suspect also was unarmed.



When police arrived on scene, they entered the house and the suspect was detained and take to a local hospital to be evaluated for chemically-induced delirium.