x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Suspect arrested after Fairfield Inn robbery in Marshall

The robbery occurred at the Fairfield Inn located at 105 West Interstate 20 in Marshall.
Credit: Marshall News Messenger

A suspect was arrested today after been apprehended in an alleged robbery at the Fairfield Inn in Marshall.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 1, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications received a 911 call from the Fairfield Inn at 105 West Interstate 20 in Marshall.

The caller alerted authorities that an individual had committed a theft from the hotel register and shoved the pregnant clerk while committing the theft.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Marshall News Messenger