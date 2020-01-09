Suspect arrested after Fairfield Inn robbery in Marshall

The robbery occurred at the Fairfield Inn located at 105 West Interstate 20 in Marshall.

A suspect was arrested today after been apprehended in an alleged robbery at the Fairfield Inn in Marshall.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 1, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications received a 911 call from the Fairfield Inn at 105 West Interstate 20 in Marshall.

The caller alerted authorities that an individual had committed a theft from the hotel register and shoved the pregnant clerk while committing the theft.