TITUS COUNTY, Texas — The Titus County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing scrap metal to resale.

According to the TCSO, deputies began investigating a series of scrap metal thefts in October at Priefert Manufacturing Plant in Mount Pleasant.

The sheriff's office says someone had stole a number of aluminum radiators over the course of several nights since October.

On Dec. 13, a new theft happened at the plant that led investigators to the suspect. On Monday, a scrapyard gave the name of someone who had been selling scrap metal that may have been involved in the thefts.

As a result, Marcel Bradford, 25, was named as a suspect and arrested on felony and misdemeanor theft charges.

He was booked into the Titus County Jail.

The sheriff's office is continuing to identify possible accomplices and more arrests are expected.