Palestine Police arrest suspect for burglarizing local convenience store

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Department arrested a burglary suspect early Saturday morning at Kim's #3 convenience store.

James Weatherford, 66, was arrested and booked for burglary of a building. Weatherford was also booked for a probation violation and was transported to the Anderson County Jail.

According to the PPD, Corporal Nathan Perkins arrived at the 2300 block of West Oak after a burglary alarm sounded and saw a man inside the store.

As the man exited the building, Perkins moved towards the door and made contact with the Weatherford who was holding a crowbar in one hand and a knife in the other. Perkins ordered Weatherford to drop the items and he complied, officials said.

The investigation revealed that Weatherford had entered the store and set off the alarm when he attempted to break into the store’s ATM machine.