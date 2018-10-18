LONGVIEW — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened just before 2 a.m. at the EZ Mart at 1501 Pine Tree Rd.

So far, officers have arrested 24-year-old Longview native, Peyton Dajon Horton, who police said used a handgun to get the clerks attention from outside of the store.

Police said Horton then demanded money from the clerk.

Soon after, authorities identified Horton and found him still in the area at around 3:40 a.m.

Horton was found with a firearm that was reported missing from a vehicle on August 16, 2017 in Longview.

During the investigation, authorities said Horton admitted to the robbery and was taken to jail on five outstanding warrants and the felony aggravated robbery charge.

