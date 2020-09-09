Suspect confesses to 2017 cold case murder, Angelina County Sheriff's Office says

Dustin Combs, who was arrested in Missouri, being held on 1st degree murder charges.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office charged a suspect in the 2017 murder of Franklin Donald Cox.

Authorities found Cox, who was 73 at the time, dead in the 500 block of Joe Bynum Road in the River Crest Community in March of 2017.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, more than three years, investigators received information concerning Cox's death. Investigators traveled to Missouri to interview a new suspect, Dustin Combs.

After questioning, the sheriff's office said Combs confessed to the murder.