1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage.



According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St.



When police arrived on scene, the found a man on the side of the street with gunshot wounds.



The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Police say a suspect was not found at the scene, but they later identified him as Nathanael Chardonnay.



Chardonnay was taken into custody around 7 a.m., according to police.



The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.