CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage.
According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St.
When police arrived on scene, the found a man on the side of the street with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say a suspect was not found at the scene, but they later identified him as Nathanael Chardonnay.
Chardonnay was taken into custody around 7 a.m., according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting
CBS19 will update as more information becomes available.
CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage.