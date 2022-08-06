Suspect in drunk driving wreck that killed 2 children sentenced to 40 years in prison

Angelica Garcia was charged for the July 2019 deaths of six-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy.

Angelica Garcia, the suspect in a drunk driving crash that killed twin girls in 2019, was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison Thursday.

The sentence includes 20 years on each of her two counts of intoxication manslaughter, which she will serve consecutively.

She will also have to pay a $5,000 fine on each count.

Garcia pled guilty to the two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Wednesday.

It was then established that Garcia would be sentenced to no more than 20 years, but no less than two years for each count.

She is eligible for probation because of no prior crimes on her record.

On July 3, 2019, the Odessa Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Highway 80 and Club Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found a car that had driven off the roadway and hit six-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy, who were standing near a firework stand.

The girls were taken to Medical Center Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed that Garcia was intoxicated at the time of the wreck. She was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, then released on bond.