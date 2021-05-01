Suspect in East Texas church shooting had previous arrests in Harrison, Tarrant Counties

According to judicial records, Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, was charged with burglary of a habitation in 2019 and 2020.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday, Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail in connection to a shooting at the Starrville Methodist Church.

Woolen was booked on three charges, including capital murder for the death of Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams, 62, of Frankston.

The shooting also resulted in the injury of two other victims.

According to Smith County judicial records, Woolen was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and capital murder by terroristic threat.

Previous arrest records show Woolen was arrested in 2019 by the Marshall Police Department on initial charges of burglary of a habitation and again in 2020 by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

According to information sent to CBS19 by our sister station in Dallas, WFAA, Woolen had been arrested four times since 2018 in Tarrant County.

Arlington Police Department records show his most recent arrests in September 2019 on an aggravated assault charge for a domestic incident involving a family member.

Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, the man police say is responsible for the death of an East Texas pastor has a history of arrests in Harrison and Tarrant County. pic.twitter.com/VIl65H2Nu9 — JJ Maldonado (@jjmaldonadoTV) January 5, 2021

That same year he was also arrested for having three active misdemeanor warrants during a traffic stop, according to WFAA and Arlington PD.

Arlington Police say he had a record of arrests in 2018 that include assault causing bodily injury for a fight he was involved in February and aggravated assault for a domestic incident involving a family member in June.

In addition, Arlington Police say since 2018 Woolen was given criminal trespass warnings at three different locations.

Woolen remains in the Smith County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.