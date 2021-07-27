Suspect in East Texas gun battle arrested

Officials say Matthew Jones and Jesse Lee Hasten were involved in a dispute at a residence near Van

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man suspected of being in an East Texas gunfight was arrested during the weekend.

Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, was booked Saturday into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $300,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones and Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, were involved in a dispute at a residence near Van early Friday that resulted in a gun battle.