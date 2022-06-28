x
SHERIFF: Suspect in Hallsville manhunt walked up behind woman, put a shotgun to her back

Sheriff B.J. Fletcher credited cooperation with Union Pacific and other agencies in the arrest of Raul Cleto Torres, 26.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The suspect in an extensive manhunt early Monday in Hallsville had walked up behind a woman at her home, put a shotgun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn area on the property, the Harrison County sheriff said Tuesday morning.

Sheriff B.J. Fletcher credited cooperation with Union Pacific and other agencies in the arrest of Raul Cleto Torres, 26. According to jail records, Torres was booked Monday into Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Bonds on the charges had not yet been set.

Fletcher said Torres had been “living on the streets in Longview from what we understand.” He also said Torres is in the country illegally and had been previously deported after entering the U.S. “without inspection.” 

