SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One of the homes destroyed in a Dec. 20 fire in the Enchanted Lake subdivision of Smith County belonged to the mother of the Hawkins woman named as a suspect in the two recent arson cases.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office on Thursday named Amber McGehee, 30, as a suspect in two residential fires in the 23000 block of Dogwood Trails in the subdivision located in northwest Smith County. When fire crews arrived at the scene, two residences were on fire. It was determined that both fires were intentionally set, according to a news release.

Her mother, Tracy McGehee, owned one of the homes, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said Friday. Both homes were destroyed; one was occupied and the other was vacant, according to the fire marshal’s office.

