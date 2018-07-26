According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, Tony Waters, the suspect in a Tyler shooting on Monday night, was found hanging in his cell as jail staff were conducting required floor walks.

As staff arrived at Waters, single person separation cell, they found Waters inside his cell with his bodyweight suspended by his neck with a makeshift rope he fashioned out of his clothes. The staff members immediately began CPR to save Waters.

Waters was transported to a local hospital in intensive care receiving medical treatment.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and more information will be released as it becomes available.

© 2018 KYTX