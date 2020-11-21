Suspect in Upshur County shooting released from hospital, taken to jail

Harwart has been booked on four separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The suspect involved in a shootout with law enforcement Monday has been released from the hospital and transferred to the Upshur County Jail.

Craig Steven Harwart, 55, of Gilmer, was injured after he allegedly shot at law enforcement, leaving one deputy injured. Harwart has been booked on four separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant.

Each charge carries a $250,000 bond for a total of $1,000,000bin bonds.

Due to Harwart’s injuries sustained in the incident, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano is assisting Upshur County by housing Harwart in their jail medical unit.