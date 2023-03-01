Suspect injured after crashing during police pursuit in Smith County

DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said troopers were pursuing the suspect's vehicle near FM 14 and Interstate 20. More officers are headed to the scene.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A suspect involved in a police pursuit in Smith County is injured after crashing their vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said troopers were pursuing the suspect's vehicle near FM 14 and Interstate 20. More officers are headed to the scene.

Albritton said the suspect is receiving treatment from EMS for injuries that are currently believed to be minor.