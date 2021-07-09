Suspect shot, killed during exchange with Lufkin and Angelina County law enforcement

According to the police, the suspect was shot twice when he pulled a handgun on police.

LUFKIN, Texas — A suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation with law enforcement officers in Lufkin, officials say.

Officers from the Lufkin Police Department and a deputy from the Angelina County Sheriff's Department found a suspect wanted for a felony warrant at the former Cherry’s Grocery at 2805 N. Raguet Street.

The suspect allegedly choked his victim during a domestic violence assault and has been previously charged with a felony. He is also a registered sex offender and wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole with a warning he has violent tendencies.

According to law enforcement, the suspect produced a handgun and aimed it at the sheriff's deputy. The deputy shot the suspect. While on the ground, the suspect attempted to reach for the handgun again. Then, the Lufkin Police officer also shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

This investigation is in its early stages and will be investigated by the Texas Rangers, according to standard policy.