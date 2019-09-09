NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A 40-year-old suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Nacogdoches County.

According the NCSO, the sheriff's office received a call for a stabbing at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highway 103E and Farm-to-Market Road 95. The caller told the dispatcher the suspect approached his vehicle and tried to cut him with the knife and steal his vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect got into a white Dodge Ram traveling west on Highway 103 toward Etoile. The sheriff's office did not say if he forced his way into the truck.

The suspect later got out of the truck on Highway 103E and Farm-to-Market Road 226.

The sheriff's office says the suspect tried to car jack "several more vehicles" on Highway 103E. The suspect then entered into a home and assaulted people inside.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy arrived on the scene and tried to arrest the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Terry Wayne Phipps of Cushing.

When Phipps did not surrender, the sheriff's office says the deputy fired his weapon at Phipps. The deputy called EMS, who attempted to resuscitate Phipps using CPR. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene. There will be an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting as well as the other incidents that lead up to the shooting. The deputy is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Law enforcement is searching for the person who was driving the Dodge Ram before the suspect got out of the vehicle.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at 936-560-7794 or or your local DPS office.