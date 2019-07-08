LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a Longview apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road.

According to Longview police, officers received a call about a vehicle trespassing on private property. When police ran the plates, it came up stolen.

Police later received a report of the same vehicle being at the apartment complex and responded to the scene.

Longview police confirmed one suspect was shot, though they did not immediately give details of what led to the shooting. The suspect was taken to the hospital. The extent of the suspect's injuries are not known.

Neighbors told CBS 19 crews on the scene the suspect pointed a gun at one of the officers, but police have not confirmed this.

The complex was evacuated. CBS 19 crews observed a search of the apartments, and police told the media move further away from the scene.

Police took a second male subject from the complex in handcuffs and drove him away in a squad car for questioning. Police did not say whether the man was involved in the incident.

The vehicle police say was reported stolen was towed away from the scene. The scene is now clear.

The Longview News-Journal reports the Longview Police Department contacted the Texas Rangers to investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. CBS 19 will update this story as more information becomes available.